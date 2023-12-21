Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $24,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,369,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 643,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,816,000 after acquiring an additional 404,517 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 687,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,416. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
