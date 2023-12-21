Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $45.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 916,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,541 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $45,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,649. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

