Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,248 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $105,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.22. 1,416,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,027. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

