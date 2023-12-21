Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells $1,575,900.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,575,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $1,450,900.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,048,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,341,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,169 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $93,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

