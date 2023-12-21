CoinLoan Price Down 12.3% This Week (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 46.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $786,536.35 and $0.73 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000918 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

