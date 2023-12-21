Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading Down 2%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.91. 129,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 357,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CMP. StockNews.com downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,440,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,972,000 after acquiring an additional 44,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after acquiring an additional 193,725 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

