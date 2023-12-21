Compound Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $51.25 or 0.00117814 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $412.58 million and approximately $40.23 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00035255 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00024554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004288 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002237 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,049,836 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,049,754.85854576 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.21034986 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $41,316,854.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.