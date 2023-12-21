COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMSP) Trading Up 30.2%

Shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Free Report) were up 30.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 26,147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 986% from the average daily volume of 2,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies, a wireless transmission technology that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

