Cooper Financial Group Buys 3,395 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.15. 1,117,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,782. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

