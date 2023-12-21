Cooper Financial Group Has $1.10 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $447.30. The stock had a trading volume of 112,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

