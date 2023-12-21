Cooper Financial Group Has $7.07 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.82. 625,602 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

