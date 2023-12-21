Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $597.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.85. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

