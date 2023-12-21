Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 86 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $8.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.03. 3,313,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

