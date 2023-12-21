Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $297.09. 1,385,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,252. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

