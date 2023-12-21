Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 816 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 23.6% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 5.5% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 27.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 6.4% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of RTX by 10.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,787. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

