Cosmos Market Cap Hits $4.02 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $10.58 or 0.00024305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and $214.85 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00102395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005532 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 379,697,266 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

