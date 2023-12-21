Courier Capital LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after buying an additional 1,742,451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after buying an additional 1,553,182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after buying an additional 1,458,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after buying an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,922,000 after buying an additional 2,008,820 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SPDW traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,850. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

