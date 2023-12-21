Craig Eric Anderson Sells 40,252 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $598,144.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,277.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Craig Eric Anderson sold 58,883 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $881,478.51.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.03. 810,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,224. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

