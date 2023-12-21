Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $72.60 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Creditcoin has a market cap of $155.98 million and $72.60 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

