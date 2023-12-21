Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.64

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.64 and traded as low as C$4.49. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 350,889 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$713.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$70.32 million for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 44.36% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.8021201 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 85,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$463,505.00. In other news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 85,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$463,505.00. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total transaction of C$481,942.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,155 shares of company stock worth $1,917,040. Company insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

