Critical Review: Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) vs. Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Prairie Operating and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

This table compares Prairie Operating and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $520,000.00 1,739.62 -$13.42 million N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.84 $65.56 million $1.93 8.86

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 50.11% 15.57% 3.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Prairie Operating on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

