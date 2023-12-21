Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Trading Up 1.7%

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80.

Get Crystal Valley Financial alerts:

Crystal Valley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.