Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $188,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,042,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,977,031.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $120,600.00.

On Thursday, October 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 532,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,973. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after buying an additional 5,140,344 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after buying an additional 3,493,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 65.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $11,352,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

