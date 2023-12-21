Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.26

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $6.68. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 1,757 shares changing hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 7.79%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

