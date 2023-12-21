Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.69. 680,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.19. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.