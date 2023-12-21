Dash Price Down 6.8% This Week (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $31.19 or 0.00071658 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $361.47 million and approximately $58.45 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,587,466 coins and its circulating supply is 11,587,468 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency launched in 2014, aiming to provide a fast, secure, and private alternative to traditional payment methods. It’s based on Bitcoin software but with several improvements, including a self-funding and governance model, and additional services from masternodes. Dash is used for various purposes, including payments, remittances, and investing, with a focus on usability and user experience. Xcoin and Darkcoin are the former names of Dash, which initially offered anonymous transactions. Dash was created by Evan Duffield, prioritizing speed, security, and privacy as an alternative to traditional payment systems.”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

