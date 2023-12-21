Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Trading 7.1% Higher

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation
Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.
