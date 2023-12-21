Decred Market Cap Reaches $243.77 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Decred has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.50 or 0.00035285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $243.77 million and $1.93 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00119179 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00026181 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003438 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002162 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,726,863 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

