Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is RAM Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,169,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 24.0% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $56,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,689. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.