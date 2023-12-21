Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Plans Dividend of $0.21

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2135 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

AMZU traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.69. 114,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $28.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 65.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 186.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

