Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFU traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.27. 81,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,166. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

