Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Declares Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:NVDD)

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2609 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NVDD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 29,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.14.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.