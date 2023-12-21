Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 4.4 %

TSLL stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,756,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,744,917. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

