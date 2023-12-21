Donald J. Spring Sells 3,031 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $84,777.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

MSBI stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 76,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $593.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.70 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 19.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,095,000 after purchasing an additional 292,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 423.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 91,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 68,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

