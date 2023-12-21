DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.52

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBLGet Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and traded as high as $15.55. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 85,329 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

