DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.52

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and traded as high as $15.55. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 85,329 shares traded.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

