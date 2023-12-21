Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Insider Buys C$378,750.00 in Stock

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) insider Plantro Ltd. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$378,750.00.
Plantro Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Plantro Ltd. purchased 850,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$7,427,640.00.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
DND remained flat at C$14.59 on Thursday. 77,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.46 and a 1-year high of C$23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$802.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.52.
Dye & Durham Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is presently -2.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DND has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
View Our Latest Report on Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.