Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Insider Buys C$378,750.00 in Stock

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) insider Plantro Ltd. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$378,750.00.

Plantro Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Plantro Ltd. purchased 850,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$7,427,640.00.

DND remained flat at C$14.59 on Thursday. 77,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.46 and a 1-year high of C$23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$802.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.52.

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of C$120.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$118.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.102976 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is presently -2.82%.

DND has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

