Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.82. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 40,390 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

