e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Joshua Allen Franks Sells 1,023 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.21. The stock had a trading volume of 857,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.81. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $153.53.

e.l.f. Beauty last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,095,000 after buying an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after purchasing an additional 493,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.



e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

