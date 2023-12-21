Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.19

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.19 and traded as low as $29.90. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 3,100 shares.

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.