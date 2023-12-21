Earthport (LON:EPO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.70

Earthport plc (LON:EPO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.70 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 37.70 ($0.48). Earthport shares last traded at GBX 37.70 ($0.48), with a volume of 55,545 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £240.49 million and a PE ratio of -20.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.70.
Earthport Plc, a financial services company, provides payment services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transactional and Professional Services. It offers cross-border payment services through the combination of a network of segregated bank accounts in various geographies; software that mirrors the movements of funds from bank to bank; and the knowledge base embedded in the platform and the organization related to each of the countries.
