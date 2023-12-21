Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $76.00

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.96). Easyhotel shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96), with a volume of 69,601 shares trading hands.

Easyhotel Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £119.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.

About Easyhotel

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

