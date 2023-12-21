EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.31

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.31 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 26.60 ($0.34). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 28.10 ($0.36), with a volume of 574,745 shares traded.

EKF Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.19 million, a PE ratio of -1,066.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.32.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

EKF Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. EKF Diagnostics’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.