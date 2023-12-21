ELIS (XLS) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $60.69 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03005801 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $206.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

