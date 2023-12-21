Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Frank S. Lucente Sells 13,000 Shares

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Frank S. Lucente sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 336,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

ESOA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 101,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52. Energy Services of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Energy Services of America

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 57,559 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Energy Services of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

