ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Sells $32,196.18 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ePlus Stock Performance

ePlus stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.93. 211,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ePlus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,376,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 217.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 40,259 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter worth $273,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter worth $3,250,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in ePlus by 71.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

