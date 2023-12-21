Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Equatorial Energia Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.

About Equatorial Energia

(Get Free Report)

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.