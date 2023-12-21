Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 21st (ADAP, ASM, CLRO, COCH, CPRX, CRNX, FRBK, GENI, GORO, HRT)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, December 21st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX). They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX). The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI). Macquarie issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.