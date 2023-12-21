Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 21st (ADAP, ASM, CLRO, COCH, CPRX, CRNX, FRBK, GENI, GORO, HRT)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, December 21st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX). They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX). The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI). Macquarie issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

