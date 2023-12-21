Ergo Price Tops $1.68 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. Ergo has a market capitalization of $121.34 million and $426,535.87 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,859.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00162206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.94 or 0.00533223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00394363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00113160 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,158,667 coins and its circulating supply is 72,158,535 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

