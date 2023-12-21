Ethereum Classic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $165.23 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $165.23 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $20.11 or 0.00046190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,532.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00160137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.99 or 0.00528312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00399274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00112950 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000632 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,628,718 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.