Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Up 6.9 %

EVAX opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.08. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Thursday.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

